NASA and the Astronomical Society of the Pacific started the Night Sky Network (NSN) in 2004 as a nationwide coalition of amateur astronomy clubs dedicated to sharing the science, technology, and inspiration of NASA’s missions with the public. The network’s primary purpose is to support clubs in their outreach efforts across the country. While they do assist amateurs looking for clubs and events in their area, the NSN also provides resources like club webpages, event calendars, astronomy activities, training, and tool kits to aid clubs in organizing and improving their outreach efforts. Every 5 to 10 years, the network releases a survey to help them understand how they can better assist the amateur astronomy community and aid in outreach efforts. Past surveys received more than 1,000 responses each. Considering the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on amateur astronomy over the past year, the NSN is holding another survey to assess how clubs are faring and gauge how best to serve them going forward.

The NSN is asking amateur astronomers around the country to take 10 to 15 minutes to fill out this survey. Let them know how they can best support you and your astronomy club. The first half of the survey asks questions about amateur astronomy before the pandemic. The second part relates to how clubs have adapted to the current situation and your own outreach activities. The survey is anonymous, but anyone who leaves their name and email will be entered into a raffle to win one of three prizes provided by the Astronomical Society of the Pacific: a Sunspottter solar telescope, a Moon Globe, and a 12-inch Glencoe Illuminated Constellation Globe. The results of the survey will be available at the end of the year on their website.

Take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GSMBFT9

See Past Results: https://access.portico.org/Portico/auView?auId=ark:%2F27927%2Fpgg3ztfbt5d

Learn more: https://nightsky.jpl.nasa.gov/news-display.cfm?News_ID=975