Inside this image is the galaxy system known as ZS7, possibly an ongoing merger of two galaxies and their massive black holes that occurred when the universe was only 740 million years old.

ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, J. Dunlop, D. Magee, P. G. Pérez-González, H. Übler, R. Maiolino, et. al

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has inspired a steady stream of exciting new research on black holes in the early universe. Curiously, a large number of feeding supermassive black holes appear to be “over-massive.” In the local universe, when you compare the mass of a giant central black hole to the whole stellar mass of its host galaxy, the proportion is typically around one to 1,000. But the early universe is turning out to look quite different, with many of the supermassive black holes observed measuring at 1% or even 10% of the stellar mass.

A portion of these black holes detected by Webb appear to be pairs, separated by anywhere from 2,000 to 15,000 light-years. Many of these might be in the process of merging. Repeated mergers of black holes over cosmic time is thought to be one of the two main routes that allow them to grow so quickly in mass; the other is by the accretion of gas. Which route dominates in the early universe, and how long this process actually takes is an open question.

Now, a new study in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, led by Hannah Übler (Cambridge University, UK), reports JWST’s detection of two galaxies, which seem to be in the process of merging some 740 million years after the Big Bang. This system is the most distant observation of the phenomenon so far, and provides direct evidence that merging is a route for black hole growth in the early universe.

JWST's near-infrared camera captured ZS7, and the telescope's spectrograph turned up evidence of the ongoing merger. In this image, the ionized hydrogen (Hβ) emission, shown in orange, was used to calculate the mass of one of the black holes. This emission from the other black hole is obscured by dust and gas, so its mass can't be determined, but it can nevertheless be seen by the doubly ionized oxygen (OIII) emission, shown in dark red in the rightmost panel.

ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, J. Dunlop, D. Magee, P. G. Pérez-González, H. Übler, R. Maiolino, et. al

Übler presented her team’s results at a recent conference in Cork, Ireland: “Massive Black Holes in the First Billion Years.” They used JWST’s onboard near-infrared spectrograph to study a previously discovered galaxy hosting a feeding supermassive black hole, taking a spectrum at each pixel of the galaxy’s image. The result revealed that high-density gas clouds are indeed whipping around a massive black hole with the mass of 50 million Suns. But that’s not all.

“My team detected a black hole offset about 620 parsecs [2,000 light-years] away from the center of another galaxy,” she says. “That, along with additional imaging data, indicates a merger of two systems with massive black holes, at a very early time.”

The team was not able to measure the mass of the second black hole with the same technique. But as far as the interactions between the two galaxies, Übler posits that their distance from each other and relative velocities are so small that a merger is likely ongoing. The team suggests the two “will most likely merge within the next few hundred million years.”

Fabio Pacucci (Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian), who was not involved with this study, says that it’s quite difficult to tell whether or not galaxies are actually merging.

“This is an exciting discovery that tells us that black hole pairs may be common in the high-redshift universe,” he says. But Pacucci also takes seriously another scenario that the team offers as an alternative: It could be the galaxies and their black holes in fact already merged. That coalescence might have kicked off the second black hole, causing it to recoil away from the galaxy’s center.

In either case, the study provides an important data point in a growing body of research suggesting that black holes in the early universe are merging and getting more massive faster than predicted. But that’s not the only weird thing.

“Not only are we detecting more actively accreting massive black holes than we previously expected,” Übler says, “but many of the sources don't show any strong X-ray emissions, which was previously taken to be one of the main indicators of black hole activity in both the nearby and early universe.”

This is one of many topics recently discussed at the Ireland conference, where both Übler, Pacucci, and dozens of other astronomers discussed current and near-future observations by JWST and other upcoming missions. Scientists are particularly excited about the European Space Agency’s Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), a space-based gravitational wave detector which is scheduled to launch in the mid-2030s.

Even if it were currently operational, LISA would not be able to detect gravitational waves produced by the merger of the two galaxies in Übler’s study, as that is not expected to occur for another hundred million years. Studies like this will instead help to form the modeling framework for the mission, providing vital statistical constraints on masses of black holes that might occur at different times in cosmic history.