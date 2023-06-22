New results from the James Webb Space Telescope find that radiation from ordinary galaxies cleared the primordial haze left over from the Big Bang, allowing the first light to shine through the early universe.

There are more than 20,000 galaxies in this field, which lies between the Pisces and Andromeda constellations. Researchers using Webb anchored their observations on quasar SDSS J0100+2802, an active supermassive black hole that acts like a beacon of light. It is at the center of the image above, and appears tiny and pink with six prominent diffraction spikes.

NASA / ES / CSA / Simon Lilly (ETH Zurich) / Daichi Kashino (Nagoya University) / Jorryt Matthee (ETH Zurich) / Christina Eilers (MIT) / Rob Simcoe (MIT) / Rongmon Bordoloi (NCSU) / Ruari Mackenzie (ETH Zurich)

In the early days of the universe, as the first stars were forming, the space between galaxies was filled with an opaque fog of neutral hydrogen. But these dark ages didn’t last. By around 1 billion years after the Big Bang, ultraviolet radiation had ionized the space between stars. The universe became transparent, and photons were free to travel the cosmos.

Until now, though, the origin of the ultraviolet light that created the epoch of reionization was still a mystery.

The EIGER Project, led by Simon Lilly (ETH Zurich, Switzerland), just published a series of three papers in The Astrophysical Journal, in which they used the Near-Infrared Camera on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) alongside ground-based observations from the Very Large Telescope, Magellan, and Keck Telescopes to observe one of the brightest, most distant quasars known, SDSS J0100+2802.

This quasar’s gas-guzzling supermassive black hole generates a brilliant beacon of light that illuminates the gas all along the line of sight between us and it. Astronomers can thus use the quasar to probe the state of gas around intervening galaxies — especially faraway galaxies that might be associated with reionization.

“We had the perfect complementarity of the world’s best ground-based telescopes, giving us the quasar spectrum,” Lilly says, “and the beautiful Webb, which was able to get spectroscopic data on a large number of galaxies at this very interesting epoch.”

The first study, led by Daichi Kashino (Nagoya University, Japan), reports the detection of 117 late-reionization galaxies in the line of sight between us and the quasar. We already knew that during this time period, the space between galaxies is partly hazy, partly clear. This study connects the aforementioned galaxies with transparent “bubbles” of space, where photons are able to travel freely. The further back in time toward the quasar we look, the smaller the bubbles around the galaxies appear to be.

The second study, led by Jorryt Matthee (also at ETH Zurich), characterized each of the 117 galaxies in question. They are all small, young, and chaotic, with lots of star formation and supernovae. The radiation from all this activity would have been sufficient to ionize the space around the galaxies, allowing the first light to travel freely.

The James Webb Space Telescope has returned extraordinarily detailed images and spectra of galaxies that existed when the universe was only 900 million years old.

NASA / ES / CSA / Simon Lilly (ETH Zurich) / Daichi Kashino (Nagoya University) / Jorryt Matthee (ETH Zurich) / Christina Eilers (MIT) / Rob Simcoe (MIT) / Rongmon Bordoloi (NCSU) / Ruari Mackenzie (ETH Zurich)

The third study, led by Ann-Christina Eilers (MIT), focused on the quasar itself, which is the most luminous quasar known in the early universe. They verified previous measurements of its mass, and they determined that it probably wasn’t gravitationally lensed — meaning it’s exactly as bright as it seems to be. (The quasar’s enormous mass so early in the universe is hard to explain, but that’s a mystery for another day).

The late-reionization space environment was already known to host lingering patches of opaque haze, interspersed with ever-growing regions where light could shine freely. But what had cleared out the transparent bubbles: brilliant quasars or ordinary galaxies?

More than 13 billion years ago, during the Era of Reionization, the universe was a very different place. The gas between galaxies was largely opaque to energetic light, making it difficult to observe young galaxies. As stars and young galaxies continued to form and evolve, they began to change the gas around them. Over hundreds of millions of years, the gas converted from neutral, opaque gas to ionized, transparent gas.

NASA / ESA / CSA / Joyce Kang (STScI)

For a time, astronomers suspected quasars did all the work. But George Becker (University of California Riverside), who was not involved with these studies, says that idea has its own problems. “This quasar is special because it’s extremely bright, and at this point in time, it has ionized a very large bubble around it,” he explains. “But there simply aren't enough quasars out there to have reionized the whole universe by that time.”

“We suspected star-forming galaxies were mainly responsible,” he adds, “but it was unclear whether enough of their ionizing radiation actually made it out into deep space.”

Now, astronomers have shown that it’s possible. JWST’s camera has a mode that allows it to take a spectrum of every galaxy in its field of view. Using this mode, which was originally intended for calibration purposes, the EIGER team showed that the bubbles of transparent, ionized gas seen in the quasar’s spectrum were in fact associated with the exact locations of the star-forming galaxies seen by JWST. This supports the idea that ordinary galaxies did most of the work clearing the space around them.

The EIGER project is currently looking over similar data from five other quasars from this early era. And they aren’t the only ones. Becker, who’s currently leading a JWST program called “How Does Reionization End?”, summarizes his “competitors” research:

“They are providing exciting and important insight into three key questions: How the universe was reionized, how supermassive black holes formed in the early universe, and what were the properties of the first galaxies. It’s great work!”

Even though JWST has been in operation for a little less than a year, EIGER and other groups are already well placed to solve one of the biggest mysteries in cosmology. And this is just the beginning.

