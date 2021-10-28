The AAS is honored to be continuing the legacy of Willmann-Bell, Inc. by selling and publishing their robust catalog of astronomy books as an imprint of AAS Sky Publishing, LLC. After taking possession of the substantial inventory, we are in the process of moving the more than 70 tons of books to our fulfillment vendor. This is a challenging process, not only because of the sheer volume of books to be moved, but because of the strict labeling and packaging requirements of our fulfillment vendor. We embrace these challenges however, because they will ultimately improve shipping and delivery of our entire catalog of astronomy-related merchandise. Before the end of the year, all Willmann-Bell titles will again be available for purchase through our webstore, https://shopatsky.com.

In the meantime, we are making twelve of the most popular titles available for sale now via https://shopatsky.com, including the long anticipated Volume 8 of the popular series ‘Annals of the Deep Sky’. Volume 8 is the first volume in the series featuring color illustrations, which greatly enhances the book and its value as a deep sky reference. We also need to complete some reprinting of titles with low or non-existent inventory, so not all volumes of the Annals series are currently available online, but will be by the end of January. We look forward to expanding our service to the astronomical community through the provision of these important works while we work to expand and share humanity’s scientific understanding of the universe as a diverse and inclusive astronomical community.