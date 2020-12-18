A new visualization reveals the pattern of closer-than-usual approaches between Jupiter and Saturn over the centuries.
We have known for thousands of years that the sky is full of harmonies and rhythms. Pythagoras called it the “music of the spheres.”
Great conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn follow a number of such rhythms. The most obvious is the roughly 20-year gap between each conjunction, when the two giants appear close together on the sky. During this period, Saturn completes two-thirds of its 30-year orbit, while Jupiter completes one lap of its 12-year orbit plus two-thirds of its next one. The odd two-thirds of an orbit mean that successive conjunctions are separated in the sky by about 240 degrees. In 1606, Johannes Kepler showed how three successive conjunctions form a near-perfect triangle when plotted on the zodiacal circle.
Longer timescales reveal other patterns, too: One of the notable points about the Great Conjunction of 2020 is that it is the closest one since 1623. Our team of programmers, astronomers, and enthusiasts at timeanddate.com wanted to visualize the roughly 400-year rhythm of super-close conjunctions between Jupiter and Saturn.
For fun, we created an algorithm to run through a mathematical model of Jupiter's and Saturn's movements over a 16,000-year period, starting from the year AD 1. (We used the JPL DE431 ephemeris, a high-precision model of the solar system developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.)
There are a number of ways to determine that a conjunction is occurring: the two celestial objects might have the same right ascension, same declination, or they might simply have some minimum separation on the sky. We looked for the moments when Jupiter and Saturn have the same right ascension, then measured the difference in their declination to show how far apart the two bodies are at conjunction. (The declination difference can be positive or negative, depending on whether Jupiter is above or below Saturn in the sky.)
For triple conjunctions — in which retrograde motion causes Jupiter to appear to pass Saturn on the sky three times in a zigzag fashion — we've used the single closest event for our calculation.
When we plotted a chart with the year along the x-axis, and the declination difference along the y-axis, we obtained a wave-like pattern. Close Great Conjunctions occur around the points where the waves cross the horizontal grid line showing a declination difference of zero.
The Great Conjunction of 2020 (which has a declination difference: +0.10°) is highlighted in red. The next close conjunction, highlighted in yellow, is in 2080 (declination difference: -0.10°).
Going back 400 years, we can see the two previous closer-than-usual conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn in 1623 (green, declination difference: +0.09°) and 1563 (light blue, declination difference: -0.12°).
After 2080, the next close Great Conjunctions will occur in 2417 and 2477.
At some point, there will inevitably be “perfect” conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn. These events are called transits when Jupiter partially obscures Saturn, or occultations when Jupiter completely covers Saturn. These events are few and far between. The next one is in 7541, 5,500-some years from now: A transit in February will be followed by an occultation in June, part of a triple conjunction. After that, there will be a transit in 8674, and occultations in 13340 and 13738.
Whatever else happens over the coming millennia, the music of the spheres will play on.
Comments
Michael Peterson
December 18, 2020 at 12:52 pm
This is a great article. My only complaint is that if it had only gone back to 7 BC instead of AD 1, it would have included the triple conjunction of 7 BC.
Glenn
December 18, 2020 at 6:13 pm
Better to say that Saturn is N or S of Jupiter using the protocol of the dimmer object with respect to the brighter. Also above or below is hemisphere dependent so from say London on Dec 21st Saturn will be above Jupiter but from Sydney Aust it will be below, but in both instances it is 0.1* N of Jupiter. Got to see the triple in 1981.
Heavens Above has the planets at RA 8h 59 m on July 18th 1623 but the sun at 8h 10m so only 8.25* away.
Glenn
December 18, 2020 at 6:17 pm
And March 1226 better with planets 45* west of sun in morning sky.
Anthony Barreiro
December 18, 2020 at 9:56 pm
This is very interesting. Thank you.
I imagine that over time random perturbations in the orbits of Jupiter, Saturn, and Earth would create error bars that are wider than the apparent width of Jupiter, thus preventing confident predictions of transits and occultations. Any idea how far out into the future we can be reasonably certain exactly where the planets will be in the sky?
misha17
December 18, 2020 at 10:42 pm
The Jupiter and Saturn may be in the same constellation in 2080, but the conjunction will occur in March, when they will be low in the sky before dawn. They will still be near each other in December 2080, when Venus passes by them in low in the evening sky while Mars is nearby in Aquarius
https://heavens-above.com/SkyChartPDF.ashx?time=3502059120000&showEquator=false&showEcliptic=true&showStarNames=true&showConsNames=true&showConstellationLines=true&showConstellationBoundaries=false
misha17
December 18, 2020 at 10:47 pm
Oops, the link shows the December sky for 2020, not 2080
Andrew James
December 18, 2020 at 10:51 pm
"There are a number of ways to determine that a conjunction is occurring: the two celestial objects might have the same right ascension, same declination, or they might simply have some minimum separation on the sky. "
Aren't conjunctions measured by ecliptic longitude (lambda), with minimal distance based on the time as same longitude as its separation.. e.g. elliptical latitude (beta)? Same right ascension or same declination would also need a position angle to have any meaning.
Also., "These events are called transits when Jupiter partially obscures Saturn, or occultations when Jupiter completely covers Saturn." They are actually called mutual planetary occultation or mutual planetary occultation transit, and have four contact points - ingress and egress. Only eighteen (18) are calculated between 1700 and 2200AD. The last was 3rd January 1818 AD by Venus and Jupiter. The next 22nd July 2065 AD by Venus and Jupiter. [Venus and Jupiter after that on 14 Sep 2123. Only two has been witnessed / recorded, being Mars and Jupiter on 12th September 1170 AD and Venus and Mercury by John Bevis on 28th May 1737.
Mercury and Venus events are more common, with the possibility of Venus transiting across Mercury or vice versa. All other events have the nearer planet doing the transiting.
Andrew James
December 18, 2020 at 10:59 pm
Oops. I meant" "They are actually called mutual planetary occultation or mutual planetary transit...." It is meant to distinguish from lunar occultations.
