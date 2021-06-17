Asteroid (16) Psyche is the largest metallic, or M-class, asteroid in the solar system and the destination of NASA’s Psyche mission, set to launch in 2022. But what this world will look like is up for debate. Perhaps the most tantalizing scenario is a world that oozes iron lava, a phenomenon known as ferrovolcanism. Now, a new study provides strong evidence for molten iron volcanos on Psyche’s surface.

The massive asteroid 16 Psyche, pictured here in an artist's illustration, is the subject of a new study by Michael Shephard.

Courtesy of Maxar / ASU / P. Rubin / NASA / JPL-Caltech

The presence of iron on Psyche’s surface, which another study recently confirmed, initially led astronomers to propose that the asteroid is an exposed planetary core, uncovered after violent collisions with other objects. However, recent measurements revealed that the asteroid’s overall density is surprisingly low, suggesting it might be porous or simply a conglomerate of rubble, and not a planetary core after all.

In their new study, Michael Shephard (Bloomsburg University) and his collaborators analyzed features on Psyche’s surface and refined measurements of its size and shape. Shephard’s team also studied Psyche’s albedo, a measurement of how reflective a surface is to both visible light and radar. In the first composite albedo map of Psyche, they showed that areas with high visible-light reflectivity, or high albedo, are also highly radar reflective. This correlation, the authors argue, furthers the case for ferrovolcanism as opposed to a barren metal core.

The Shape of Psyche

Shephard’s team used radio and visible-light observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile, from the Keck Observatory in Hawai‘i, and from amateur astronomers, to help compose a new 3D model of the asteroid’s shape. Based on their model, Psyche is about 278 kilometers (172 miles) long, in agreement with prior studies. This size, in conjunction with the approximate mass of Psyche, leads to an overall density of only 4 grams per cubic centimeter - that's much less than astronomers would expect from an iron-nickel core.

This 3D animation shows Psyche centered at a latitude of 20 degrees North. The red peg represents 0 degrees latitude, so that the axis of rotation is pointed perpendicular to the peg. Several surface features are evident from the model.

Shephard et al.

A still image from the 3D animation, from different perspectives. Surface features are denoted with names, or dotted lines in the case of craters.

Shephard et al.

In 2019, Brandon Johnson (Purdue University) and his colleagues proposed in Nature that a differentiated body experiencing ferrovolcanism could explain Psyche’s low density. Sulfur mixed with iron in the core could cause metallic melt to spew out onto the surface, if the mantle were thin enough. This theory, Shephard states, is the most likely model given the results of their new study.

Shephard also assessed the likelihood that each surface feature in their new shape model is genuine and not just an artifact of their modeling. Features dubbed Bravo, Charlie, Eros, and Panthia are the most likely to be real craters or depressions on Psyche’s surface, as they appeared in multiple observations and studies. Panthia in particular displays characteristics of an impact crater and happens to be an area of high visible-light and radar albedo. Its structure, and the lack of other features like it, may help determine which mechanisms are responsible for Psyche’s metal content.

Psyche is Shiny (in Some Places)

The radar albedo shows that Psyche’s surface density is quite high, even if its overall density is not, which suggests that the surface rubble has a lot of metals. The albedo depends on location, which means certain areas (like bright Panthia) might be punctuated with higher metal content. These spots may be the eruption points for ferrovolcanism.

This map shows how much visible light reflects off different surface features. The brightest areas reflect 20% more than average; the dimmest areas reflect 20% less. Dashed ovals mark likely craters. Radar data are indicated with white, outlined circles; the smallest circle represents typical background albedos, whereas larger circles show more radar-reflective areas. Three white "spots" are also regions of high optical albedo found in another study. Topographical or radar albedo features are named. Shephard et al.

The most convincing evidence for ferrovolcanism is that the highly radar-reflective areas tend to reflect lots of visible light, too. Impacts could produce the localized areas of high albedo, but only one radar-reflective spot pairs with an impact site (Panthia). It is not clear how impacts could rearrange rubble into metal-heavy areas that are reflective to visible light. In contrast, products of ferrovolcanic activity, such as fine-grain silicates or iron slabs, would reflect both visible light and radar.

Johnson agrees that Shepard’s data further the case for iron volcanoes. “This the first time that radar albedo variations have been combined with albedo maps. Although the view is fuzzy at this point, it is clear something interesting is going on with the optically and radar bright regions. The work certainly has me more excited for the Psyche mission.”

The Psyche spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the asteroid in 2026, so there’s still time to wonder what this space rock has in store. “I fully expect to be surprised by what Psyche reveals,” says Johnson.