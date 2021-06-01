Optronic Technologies, Inc., better known to backyard astronomers as Orion Telescopes & Binoculars, has announced the acquisition of Meade Instruments following the approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

Peter Moreo, President of Orion (and new President of Meade), states, “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with Meade employees, customers, and suppliers as the next phase of Meade’s corporate journey begins.”

For over four decades, Meade Instruments has been one of the world's largest designers and manufacturers of telescopes and accessories for amateur astronomers. The company has worked closely with independently owned and operated retailers that serve both casual and advanced amateur astronomers.

In 2019 Orion Telescopes & Binoculars sued Meade, then a subsidiary of Chinese manufacturer Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd, in an antitrust lawsuit that included several other manufacturers. The lawsuit found that Sunny colluded with other Chinese manufacturers in a price-fixing scheme that formed a monopoly over the domestic consumer telescope market. In December, 2019, Meade filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Meade Instruments has acquired all relevant trademarks, and plans to continue the development, manufacturing, and distribution of products under the Meade brand.

The company plans to continue delivering Meade-branded products to authorized retailers and suppliers. Additionally, Meade will continue to honor its product warranties. In conjunction with authorized dealers and distributors, Meade Instruments will make reasonable efforts to provide customer support, repair services, and parts for Meade products that are not covered by warranty.