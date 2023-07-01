The European Space Agency’s New Euclid Space Telescope promises to unlock a key mystery of modern cosmology.

An artist's conception of Euclid in space.

ESA

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket roared skyward over Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 11:12 AM Eastern Time (15:12 Universal Time), carrying the European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope into space. The launch was nominal and the ESA reported that Euclid was in good health, separating from the Falcon upper stage 41 minutes after launch.

The mission is headed to a stable Lissajous halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L2 Lagrange point, 700,000 miles (or over 1.1 million kilometers) beyond the orbit of the Moon in the anti-sunward direction. Euclid will join NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and ESA’s Gaia mission at the L2 point.

The Euclid mission timeline.

ESA

The road to the launch pad was a long one. First conceived in 2007 as two separate missions, the Dark Universe Explorer and the Spectroscopic All-Sky Cosmic Explorer (SPACE), Euclid is an M(Medium)-class mission, and part of ESA’s Cosmic Visions program. The 600 million Euro telescope was a comprise of the two original missions. Euclid’s 1.2 meter mirror and other components have a unique silicon carbide design, ideal for the cold of space as it won’t expand or flex with temperature fluctuations—but difficult to work with. It took several failures, cracked components and two years longer than planned to build Euclid.

The Euclid team with the telescope's primary mirror.

ESA/Safran Reosc

Euclid also employs a simple grating prism or ‘grism,’ as a means to capture the spectra of the galaxies across the 0.5 degree field of view of its Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NSIP) camera at once. Unfortunately, plans for an innovative light-splitting spectrograph employing thousands of tiny switchable mirrors had to be scrapped, due to added complexity and cost.

The mission was originally planned to launch on a Soyuz rocket in early 2023, but Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine forced ESA to search for a new launch carrier. Ultimately, SpaceX stepped in to provide a Falcon 9 rocket to get Euclid to space.

A last glimpse of Euclid prior to faring encapsulation.

ESA

NASA is also a partner in the Euclid mission, and built 20 detectors included with the observatory’s near infrared band instrument. 40 U.S. scientists are also participating in the Euclid consortium.

The mission of Euclid is designed to pin down the equation of state for dark energy, the term for whatever is causing the universe's expansion to accelerate. Albert Einstein famously proposed and then rejected a similar force, which he called the cosmological constant. But it wasn't until 1999 that astronomers actually saw the accelerated expansion while measuring standard candles known as Type Ia supernovae.

Dark energy soon became part the standard model of cosmology, which also includes the effects of dark matter. The model is buttressed by patterns observed in the cosmic microwave background, galaxy clusters, and observations of hundreds of supernovae. These and other measurements show the universe is composed of 5% "normal" (baryonic) matter, 27% dark matter, and 68% dark energy.

This means that the universe is mainly dark matter and dark energy — most of what we can see, such as stars, galaxies and ourselves, is a small piece of the whole. Our current understanding of dark energy puts its equation of state, or w, at a value of -1, which translates to an ever-expanding universe.

Our modern map of cosmological inflation and expansion over time.

NASA/WMAP

The aim of Euclid is to refine this equation of state. If, for example, the equation of state falls slightly below or above -1, or if w actually changes with time rather than remaining constant, such a finding could hint at new and as-yet undiscovered regions of physics. To measure the effects of dark matter and dark energy over cosmic time, Euclid will scan a third of the sky and survey a billion galaxies out to when the universe was only a quarter of its current 13.8 billion-year age.

"Euclid has been designed to accurately measure the expansion history of the universe and the growth of cosmic structures over the past 10 billion years," says Mike Seiffert (NASA). "We'll do this by measuring the the accurate three-dimensional positions of tens of millions of galaxies and the precise shapes of over a billion galaxies and use statistical techniques to understand the universe's expansion and structure."

To this end, Euclid will use a 'step-and-stare' method to cover one third of the sky. While JWST can see fainter objects at higher resolution, Euclid can cover a larger swath of the sky in a short period of time.

As this survey probes back those 10 billion years (to a redshift of 2), it will probe the transition from early times, when the effects of gravity dominated over dark energy, to the current era in which dark energy dominates. Euclid's near-infrared spectrometer will measure galaxies' distances and look at how they cluster to measure ripples in the primordial universe known as baryonic acoustic oscillations. In addition, near-infrared and visible-light imaging will measure distortions in galaxies' shapes via gravitational lensing due to the gravitational effects of intervening dark matter.

"Euclid is designed as a survey telescope," says Seiffert. "It will be efficient at imaging and spectral data on distant galaxies in a given field, and after 15 minutes or so it will move on to the next field. In this way, it will build up the data on an enormous number of galaxies in over a third of the sky over the course of six years."

Euclid will soon be joined in the hunt for dark energy by NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman space telescope launching in 2027, and the Vera Rubin Observatory is expected to see first light in August 2024.

The mission is now on its way to L2, and should arrive in early August for a 3-month long commissioning phase, followed by a six year long primary mission. Perhaps, Euclid and the exciting new generation of telescopes will finally solve one of the major modern mysteries of modern cosmology.