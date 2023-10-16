The annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14th, drew crowds throughout North America — despite clouds that often threatened the view. Even observers in regions far from the path of annularity experienced a partial eclipse, albeit some of them through an overcast screen.

Donut-shape shadows formed under the shade of trees during the 2023 annular solar eclipse.

Diana Hannikainen / Sky & Telescope

S&T Observing Editor Diana Hannikainen traveled to Rio Rancho, New Mexico, where several hundred people attended Rio Rancho Astronomical Society's eclipse event. "More arrived after a local radio station (broadcasting from on-site!) advertised that we still had eclipse glasses for sale," Hannikainen adds. "Perfect conditions prevailed for the duration of the event."

Observers witness the eclipse from Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Diana Hannikainen / Sky & Telescope

Hannikainen was far from the only Sky & Telescope editor watching the eclipse — below, read reports from editors and contributing editors across the U.S. and Mexico. You'll also find amazing images in Sky & Telescope's online photo gallery. And don't forget to leave your own reports in the comments!

Sky & Telescope Tour: New Mexico

Morning dawned in the low 40s at Sky & Telescope's eclipse-observing site northwest of Albuquerque. Off to the south, we could see dozens of hot-air balloons stippling the sky, part of the city’s annual International Balloon Fiesta. High cirrus hung in the east, but by the time of first contact, the Sun was alone in a deep blue sky.

At the moment annularity began, a great cheer went up from the 60-plus S&T group and the few dozen others spread across the lawn in front of the Hyatt Regency Tamaya. By then, colors in the band of cottonwood trees down by the Rio Grande had become intense, as if shot with old-time, saturating Fuji Velvia film then sharpened in Photoshop. Birds became restless. As the temperature dropped, some people donned down jackets. Light levels dimmed enough for the hotel’s outside lights to come on of their own accord a few minutes before annularity.

Members of S&T's tour group in New Mexico view the annular solar eclipse.

Peter Tyson

The Moon came across the Sun from the “top,” around 12:15 or 12:30 if the Sun were a clock face. That nonintuitive direction added to the general sense of mystery, that something awesome was taking place and we were gratefully there to witness it.

— Peter Tyson, S&T Editor in Chief

Lucky View from Eugene, Oregon

The eclipse as momentarily seen from Eugene, Oregon.

Tahoe Mack / www.tahoemariemack.com

I knew writing that Focal Point column in the November issue would jinx it. In the column I wrote about how difficult it is to view astronomical events in the Pacific Northwet, as we call it, but how satisfying it is when we overcome the odds. So of course this morning dawned mostly cloudy and the clouds just got thicker. There was no driving out from under them this time around, either. There were a few sucker holes, though, so those of us in Eugene, Oregon, kept checking.

We caught a few seconds of the eclipse's ingress, then nothing . . . until annularity! At just the right moment we got a gap in the clouds long enough to see the annular phase for about thirty seconds. So we didn't get skunked! As Robert Asumendi, the president of our local astronomy club said, "It was a triumph, honestly." For us, in mid-October, that's exactly how it felt.

— Jerry Oltion, S&T Contributing Editor

Sky & Telescope's Yucatán Adventure

The S&T tour group poses poolside at the Gamma Malecon Campeche, our hotel and viewing site for eclipse day.

Kelly Beatty / Sky & Telescope

Eclipse day dawned clear in Campeche, Mexico, but by the time the Moon started to nibble at the Sun, I was really sweating it — literally and figuratively. Our 28-strong group had endured days of sweltering heat as we’d toured the land of the Maya, and October 14th was no exception: 91°F and 87% humidity by 10 a.m.

But we were more concerned with a significant cumulus buildup in the sky above. That cloudiness provided fleeting opportunities to glimpse the eclipse’s progress without using solar filters, but it also threatened to block the upcoming 4.6 minutes of annularity entirely.

Fortunately, as the Sun’s obscuration increased, the convection-driven clouds steadily decreased enough to create a big, beautiful blue clearing overhead. Second contact was glorious, with a bright, elongated bead framed between merging cusps of sunlight. Many in our tour group were eclipse first-timers, and we all were thrilled to witness the geometric convergence of Sun, Moon, and Earth.

A photo of second contact, witnessed from Campeche, Mexico, highlights sunlight that's passing through valleys on the uneven lunar limb (at top), a phenomenon known as Baily's Beads.

Kelly Beatty / Sky & Telescope

All too soon, the “ring of fire” ended, and we gathered around our hotel’s poolside bar to celebrate the day’s success. (But in retrospect, I’m kicking myself for not trying to spot Venus, which was 45° away from the eclipsed Sun and should have been easy pickin’s.)

— J. Kelly Beatty, S&T Senior Editor

Baily’s Beads from Northwestern Nevada

My longtime eclipse-chasing partner, Brit Dave Whalley, and I had hoped to observe in central Oregon near the northern limit to maximize Baily’s Beads. But widespread cloud forced us to chase holes near the centerline in northwestern Nevada. We found a site with multiple thin spots amounting to about 15% of the sky 45 minutes before first contact. The altocumulus cloud elements never completely hid the Sun at 30× in my 80mm APO refractor. Conditions continued to improve, and by annularity the sky was about 70% clear, with cloud on all horizons.

We observed numerous beads beginning 47 seconds before annularity — S&T had said that they would begin mere seconds before second contact for observers on the centerline. Annularity lasted 4 minutes, 27 seconds, and it was my first symmetrical annulus (my two previous ones having been closer to the edge). After third contact, there were many beads simultaneously for 29 seconds, far too many to count.

Then it slowed down, but beads continued to appear for another three minutes, with some half-minute pauses. I thought the show was over, but I kept watching. And after a quiet minute, lunar mountains made three more. The last bead was seen 5 minutes, 32 seconds after third contact — not remotely like the mere seconds of beads that had been predicted for centerline observers!

— Alan Whitman, S&T Contributing Editor

Cloudless Skies in Little Water, New Mexico

My family and I caught the eclipse from Little Water, New Mexico, just a few miles south of the exact center line of the eclipse path. We joined about twenty other observers from California to Colorado that had parked next to the tiny town’s only business, a gas station.

Contributing Editor Matt Wedel poses next to the projected image of the annular solar eclipse.

We all enjoyed cloudless skies, the alien-looking rock formations of northwestern New Mexico, and trading views of the eclipse. Other observers at the site had filtered binoculars, hydrogen-alpha refractors, and a computerized 10-inch Newtonian. I used a small reflector with a homemade ‘sun funnel’ projector, which gave especially clear views of Baily’s Beads at second and third contacts.

One curious effect: despite being only a partial eclipse, we all noticed that the temperature dropped noticeably through annularity.

— Matt Wedel, S&T Contributing Editor

Annularity from San Antonio

My younger sister and I took the Amtrak train down to San Antonio, Texas, from northern Arkansas — what ended up being a 22-hour trip! But it was worth it, as it fetched us a cool 4 minutes, 20 seconds of annularity.

On the morning of, I was uneasy since mid-level clouds were in the sky and extended just north of the city while the forecast was only calling for them to mostly depart around the time of peak eclipse. Indeed, clouds prevented me from catching sight of the Sun until 8 minutes after the eclipse started, and I was immediately astonished at how much of the Moon was already visible atop the Sun. My first view was only an alluring glimpse, though: Heavy clouds persisted for the next 30 minutes. It wasn’t until an hour after the eclipse started that the clouds thinned enough to reveal the Sun. At 11:30 a.m. local time, I used filtered binoculars to watch the Moon near the most prominent sunspot group (AR 3465); the group disappeared behind the lunar disk five minutes later.

Around this time, I realized that the surrounding lighting wasn’t as harsh and didn’t warm my skin as much as it had shortly before. Ten minutes before the annular phase began, the sky around the Sun was virtually cloud-free, and I was ecstatic. It seemed my pilgrimage would be a success! About that time a group of four boys showed up on top of the parking garage. Even though they were starting to goof around, I could tell the older ones were watching me and interested in what I was doing. I offered them eclipse glasses, and they readily accepted and shared the view.

Watching with the unaided eye as the celestial mechanics of our universe work in real time is always gripping. And witnessing the pitch-black Moon obscure all but a tenth of our star’s disk, leaving the rest in a nearly even ring around it, was bewitching, even eerie. I was grinning the whole time.

— Scott Harrington, S&T Contributing Editor

