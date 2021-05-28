The latest release from the Dark Energy Survey catalogs millions of galaxies, mapping the history of galaxy clustering across space and time.
In one of the biggest sky surveys ever, astronomers have captured 226 million galaxies up to 7 billion light-years away in an area covering about one-eighth of the entire sky. This treasure trove of data provides scientists with the best-ever probe of cosmic evolution and illuminates the role of dark matter and dark energy in shaping the large-scale structure of the universe.
The Dark Energy Survey (DES) started back in August 2013. On May 27th, the international collaboration published its second data release, covering the first three years of observations. The results are described in 30 scientific papers, available on the DES website. “It’s a beautiful dataset,” says René Laureijs, project scientist of the European Space Agency’s Euclid mission.
The new results support the popular ΛCDM model, in which the universe is governed by 68.5% dark energy (or lambda, Λ) and 26.6% cold dark matter – mysterious ingredients that vastly overshadow the remaining 4.9% of “normal” matter in galaxies, stars, planets, and people. There’s one nagging discrepancy, though: just like other surveys, DES found that the current universe is a few percent less “clumpy” than the ΛCDM model would predict. Nobody knows why.
The real star of the survey is the massive 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera, built by the Department of Energy at Fermilab in Chicago, and mounted at the prime focus of the 4-meter Blanco Telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. Night after night, it has captured hundreds of 90-second exposures, each as wide as four full Moons. Over the years, the whole 5,000-square-degree survey area was imaged at least 10 times down to a limiting magnitude of 23.3, while ten deep fields were studied repeatedly in even more detail.
Based on a galaxy’s brightness in five wavelength bands in visible and near-infrared light, the DES team can determine its “photometric redshift,” which yields a rough but reliable distance estimate. Thus, astronomers are able to discern the evolution of galaxy clustering across the history of the universe, which sheds light on the actions of dark matter and dark energy. Estimates of so-called cosmic shear — minute shape distortions due to weak gravitational lensing — provide additional information on the distribution of dark matter. The elaborate data analysis was carried out at the National Center for Supercomputer Applications at the University of Illinois.
Although the Dark Energy Survey was completed in early 2019, the last three years of data are still being processed; results may not be published until a few years from now. Meanwhile, an equally impressive spectroscopic galaxy survey officially took off a few weeks ago at the 4-meter Mayall telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona. The similarly named Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument aims to capture real spectra of tens of millions of galaxies and quasars over the next five years.
Slated for launch in late 2022, the Euclid space mission will carry out an even larger and deeper survey with similar cosmological goals. According to project scientist Laureijs, Euclid will study about 15 times more galaxies than the Dark Energy Survey has done, out to distances of 10 billion light-years, both by measuring their brightness (focusing on the infrared) and by taking their spectrum. “We really need a higher precision to definitely validate the ΛCDM model,” he says.
Comments
Peter Wilson
May 28, 2021 at 3:02 pm
Q. A train is heading west at 50 mph. How long will it take to reach Denver?
Most people recognize the above problem to be “causally incomplete.” It is missing a key parameter: the distance to Denver. But what if the problem is more complicated, like our universe? Lost in all the “dark” discussion is the fact that the ΛCDM model contains no distance-term. Could this be a problem? Yes. Most gravitational problems cannot be solved without specifying distance-between.
Perhaps: Λ = η/(R_i)^2 , where η (“eta”) is cosmic reaction to local action, as in Newtonian action/reaction, and R_i is the distance over which the reaction takes place, roughly that between galaxy clusters, about 10^23 m. The equation yields the observed value of Λ, 10^-52/m^2 , sans mystery or fanfare. The ΛCDM model, on the other hand, offers bewilderment.
Can’t we do better that that?
Andrew James
May 28, 2021 at 8:59 pm
Oh dear, oh dear. What is truly bewildering is thinking that repeating this fiction again and again makes it come true. I've already highlighted why with multiple posts to the site, but you keep coming back with silly premise and whingeing that no one will listen to you.
Again. Comparisons of Newtonian cosmology and general relativity have been discussed ad nausum for decades. Newtonian cosmology has lots of flaws that you continue to ignored. I see absolutely no theoretical nor observational evidence this is even remotely related any current cosmological model. That you fail to incorporate the vacuum energy at all is enough to your notions are utterly false. As this article rightly says: "The new results support the popular ΛCDM model,..."
Instead of me yet again tearing down your gross errors, readers might prefer looking at the 2021 arXiv pdf article by Leandros Perivolaropoulos and Foteini Skara "Challenges for ΛCDM: An update" here [1]. As there is nothing resembling your notions, and no observational evidence or existence of actual proofs. I'd think that 1455 reference papers in this article carry more 'gravity' than one lonely lost and confused voice.
Andrew James
May 28, 2021 at 11:02 pm
Saying "Can’t we do better that that?" Why yes we can! For one. Forget the limiting notions of Newtonian physics and start embracing General Relativity and Quantum mechanics!
As for "Most gravitational problems cannot be solved without specifying distance-between." Why then galaxy redshifts and an apparent accelerating expanding universe? How do you explain the observed rotation curves of galaxies? Newtonian notions alone don't cut the mustard, does it.
As for: "... is the fact that the ΛCDM model contains no distance-term." Why should it? It is an additional correction based on other parameters that can be tested and verified by observation. e.g. Energy density. As the Universe is not static, a correction term is adopted.
You then say: "The equation yields the observed value of Λ, 10^-52/m^2..."
Wow how darn convenient!! Nice cherry picking! All you've done is deliberately pluck out he distance where: "roughly that between galaxy clusters, about 10^23 m" so that it amazingly just happens to match the same ΛCDM model predicted value. That's plainly dodgy and deceptive. [Why not use the average distance of galaxies or even the size of the Universe?]
You plainly have realised that ΛCDM model predicts having Λ=10^-52/m^2 but have fail to notice it is based on measuring the vacuum energy density, which you just happen to want to also ignore? Frankly anyone can access Wikipedia page on the Cosmological constant e.g. See under heading 'Positive value.'
But Gosh. Your own words now actually validates the exact ΛCDM model prediction!!! Better still, the ΛCDM model predicts it without a 'distance-term' at all!
Seriously. Reverse engineering problems (like in this example) with any academic institution would end your scientific career for good. Here it now just diminishes any credibility that you may of had. You have no argument.
Andrew James
May 28, 2021 at 11:32 pm
Q. A train is heading west at 50 mph. How long will it take to reach Denver?
A. Does anyone in the history of the Universe ever really want to go to Denver? Umm... Where is Denver anyway? (Its northwest and in another hemisphere from where I live. If I went by train, I'd drown. Also 12 billion years ago I think it was much closer!) 😉
