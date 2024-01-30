SLIM on the lunar surface, snapped by the LEV mini-rover.

JAXA

JAXA’s plucky lunar lander is proving hard to kill. Over the past weekend, word came out the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon (SLIM) managed to charge its solar-powered batteries enough to power back on and resume operations.

Communication with SLIM was successfully established last night, and operations resumed! Science observations were immediately started with the MBC, and we obtained first light for the 10-band observation. This figure shows the “toy poodle” observed in the multi-band observation. pic.twitter.com/WYD4NlYDaG — 小型月着陸実証機SLIM (@SLIM_JAXA) January 29, 2024

“We have already conducted scientific observations with MBC (SLIM’s Multiband Spectroscopic Camera)” says Yusuke Nasu (JAXA) of the SLIM team. “However, it is uncertain how many more days we can continue these observations until sunset.” A lunar day is two weeks long, and the next lunar sunset for the site will occur on February 1st.

SLIM launched along with the X-ray Imaging Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) observatory last September, and entered lunar orbit on December 25, 2023. The mission was designed to test the "smart eyes" automated landing system and was successful at carrying out a pinpoint (within less than 10 meter) landing on the slope of Shioli Crater. The objective was to land within 100 meters of the target, and JAXA estimates the final landing occurred within 10 meters.

SLIM on approach to landing, as seen from the onboard navigation camera. You can see Shioli Crater looming large in the view, right before landing.

JAXA

After the landing, it soon became apparent that SLIM was orientated in such a way that it could not charge its systems properly, and was operating on batteries only. An image from the baseball-sized Lunar Excursion Vehicles (LEV-2/SORA-Q) rover jettisoned during landing confirmed that SLIM was indeed tipped over nose first on the surface of the Moon.

A rendering of SLIM on the lunar surface, based on the above photo taken by a mini-rover deployed upon landing, shows the orientation of the lander with respect to the surrounding crater.

JAXA

Still, the lander managed to return several images before its batteries drained 157 minutes after landing on January 19th, with rocks named after different dog breeds to denote their relative size.

SLIM's view of the slopes of Shioli Crater

JAXA / University of Aizu/Ritsumeikan University

On restarting this week, researchers posted an image of the nearby "Toy Poodle" rock in SLIM’s field of view:

A recent image of the "Toy Poodle" rock near SLIM.

JAXA

Now, researchers must scramble to get what remaining science they can out of the mission. Sunset over the site is today, and the next sunrise isn’t until two weeks from now on February 14th. It’s unlikely that SLIM will survive the long cold lunar night. China’s Yutu rover did so, but it was equipped with small radioisotope heater units; SLIM has no such provision for survival.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) snapped an image of SLIM in Shioli Crater five days after the lander came down:

SLIM appears as a dot in the center of this image of the Shioli Crater region, imaged before and after the lander came down.

NASA / LRO

While SLIM struggled, the Lunar Exploration Vehicles (LEV-1 and -2) it brought with it to the surface worked remarkably well. They returned data from near SLIM, including images of the lander’s orientation and status. Often, we’re left guessing after a lander falls silent, so those images were vital to understanding the technical issues the spacecraft faced. Small, separate, imaging-capable vehicles might become standard to aid and evaluate the success of future missions.