Comet SWAN is expected to grace northern skies in the days to come.
When Comet ATLAS (C/2019 Y4) began to fragment and fade in April our hopes for a bright comet this spring appeared quashed. But just in the nick of time Comet SWAN (C/2020 F8) came to the rescue, shooting across the sky faster than a speeding bullet and wearing a magnificent green cape to boot! Discovered in images taken by the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory's SWAN (Solar Wind Anisotropies) camera on March 25th by Australian amateur Michael Mattiazzo the comet has brightened by leaps and bounds. As of May 5th, the newcomer had climbed to magnitude 5.2 with a 1° visual tail that lengthens to a luxurious 6–8° in photographs.
While ATLAS continues to hang on at magnitude 9, photos taken by both amateurs and the Hubble Space Telescope clearly show a nucleus in turmoil, shattered into dozens if not hundreds of pieces. Why is uncertain, but according to a recent Hubble press release the original nucleus may have spun itself into pieces because of uneven outgassing from sublimating ices. Picture the comet as a punching bag for the jets of gas and dust blasting willy-nilly from its nooks and crannies. While the future of ATLAS is dim (pun intended), both amateurs and professionals are finding its unraveling a rare glimpse into the nature of comets as fragile agglomerations of crystal and dust.
First taste of SWAN: Morning appearance
Southern Hemisphere observers have the best seats for viewing the comet in early May but that will change as SWAN moves rapidly northward. This week, observers in the southern U.S. should get their first glimpse of the comet very low in the eastern sky during morning twilight as it speeds from Cetus into Pisces. The comet's height above the eastern horizon will vary depending on latitude, with more northerly latitudes favored from about May 20th through early June. Peak magnitude of 2.8 is expected around May 21st.
While northern viewers will get a modest altitude bump, twilight also begins earlier — 2 to 2½ hours before sunrise compared to 1 ½ hours for the southern U.S. — so any elevation gains may well be offset by skyglow.
If the 3rd-magnitude comet were visible in a dark sky even suburban observers would snag it. But because SWAN never gets far from the Sun during the best part of its apparition and constantly flirts with twilight I strongly suggest using a pair of binoculars. Once you've found it lower the glass and see if you can spot the comet without optical aid.
On May 12th the comet will breeze some 83 million kilometers (52 million miles) from Earth and come to perihelion on May 27th at a distance of 64 million kilometers (40 million miles) from the Sun. During the second week of May SWAN will stand just a few degrees high in the eastern sky 90 minutes to 2 hours before sunrise for the central U.S. By May 21st its altitude increases to around 5° and subsequently declines at month's end.
Evening appearance: A better show
The comet also has an evening sky apparition that overlaps with its morning appearance. From about May 23rd to June 10th observers at mid-northern latitudes can catch the comet in a dark sky at the end of evening twilight as it glides from eastern Perseus into Auriga. On the 23rd it will only stand about 3° high at dusk's end but that increases to 7° by the 28th. The northern U.S. will have a slightly longer period of visibility. Although SWAN fades from magnitude 2.8 to 5 during this time it's visible during convenient evening hours and with less twilight interference.
If you're out at dawn find a location with a view as close to the east-northeastern horizon as possible. Evening observers will need to secure a spot with a horizon to the north-northwest. When seeking a location for viewing a special celestial treat like a comet I'll explore both Google Maps (click on the Satellite View box for a photographic map) and the Light Pollution Map to find a convenient dirt road or field open in the key direction.
The altitudes above refer to the head of the comet but it's likely that SWAN will develop a long, bright tail pointing up and away from the Sun. What a beautiful sight that would make in binoculars! Not to mention a tempting target for wide-field astrophotography. Comet SWAN makes several close passes of deep-sky objects and bright stars during its run, including a near miss of the 10th-magnitude galaxy NGC 925 in Triangulum (May 17th). It comes within 0.5° of Algol on the 20th and then sails 1° south of Capella on June 2nd.
I think this comet is something to get excited about. If it can keep it together we're in for a wonderful show. And all before the mosquitos come out in full force. Who could ask for more?
Although COVID-19 concerns mean we have to keep our distance from one another I would encourage you to share the comet in small groups in safe fashion. Each person (or family) who wants to attend your viewing session would drive their own car to the observing location and watch with their own pair of binoculars or telescope. Once everyone's out of their vehicle — and keeping at least the requisite 6 feet apart — you can explain where to look and then enjoy the sight together within earshot of one another in this unique form of "remote observing."
Seriously, another bright comet
Yet another recent comet discovery has bright prospects. Comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) was found in March by NASA's NEOWISE project, the asteroid-hunting division of the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission. It currently glows at magnitude 11 with a strongly condensed coma 5′ across. The new object is scooting north from Lepus into Orion and only visible in the Southern Hemisphere for the moment. It will disappear in the solar glare in early June and then return to the dawn sky in Auriga for Northern Hemisphere observers in July. Although the comet will remain low in morning twilight, it's expected to reach magnitude 3 or 3.5 by mid-July as it works its way from Lynx to Ursa Major.
Tighten your seat belts!
Comments
Joe Stieber
May 6, 2020 at 2:20 pm
I hate to be a wet blanket, but the magnitude estimates at COBS...
https://cobs.si/analysis2?col=comet_id&id=1876&plot_type=0
show C/2020 F8 (SWAN) reaching a plateau in the high 4's during the first few days of May 2020, but now (May 6), the curve seems to be in a slightly downward trend with magnitudes at the mid-5 range. I truly hope this apparent drop in brightness is just a hiccup on the way to a peak around magnitude 3.
Bob KingPost Author
May 6, 2020 at 3:04 pm
Hi Joe,
Thank you for sharing that. Yes, I noticed a slight downward slide of a couple tenths of a magnitude in the past few days. Let's hope that it doesn't become a trend. But if it stalls even a 5th magnitude binocular comet would be nice to look at.
mark seibold
May 6, 2020 at 8:02 pm
Great article Bob!
This is the most encouraging news that we have seen since the days, or the likes of Comet Hale-Bopp in April 1997.
I've been trying to log into the Sky and Telescope site for some time, and finally just accomplished it again, as one of your associate editors just published my large lunar technical pastel sketch of the moon for the May 2020 issue gallery on page 75.
However I photographed dozens of comets over the past 30 - 40 years. [If only as a modest to slightly advanced amateur, originally just using my 35mm film camera, from my college days in 1973.] More recently I photograph the Comet Lovejoy, high overhead in the evening skies with some success using a Celestron 5 inch Cassegrain, and my Sony NEX 5r mirrorless camera riding piggyback atop the telescope with its reasonable equatorial tracking, in January of 2015. [I've just updated that as my new profile photo here for my log in to S&T.]
This viewing window with Comet SWAN will be quite a photo opportunity in the early morning skies by mid to late May 2020, as the comet will nearly pair up with the Andromeda Galaxy.
I'm going to share your great article here now with my other Facebook friends, to inform them of this first great opportunity for them to finally see a visible comet.
*I'm not sure that I can attach a photo compilation of about eight bright comets that I've photographed over the past 44 years, but I'm going to see if there's an attachment available here for photos. I'm doing this a course for the encouragement of others to get out and observe, can easily photograph with digital cameras soon, Comet SWAN.
Yaron Sheffer
May 6, 2020 at 4:56 pm
Hi Bob,
Hmmm... a comet moving faster than a speeding bullet. Is that slower or faster than an asteroid moving as fast as a roadrunner? A conversion chart between these units would be helpful 😉
Rod
May 6, 2020 at 6:59 pm
Bob King report stated "The comet's height above the eastern horizon will vary depending on latitude, with more northerly latitudes favored from about May 20th through early June. Peak magnitude of 2.8 is expected around May 21st."
This morning near 0504 EDT, in my area (38-39 degrees N) it was close to 3 degrees altitude and 97 degrees azimuth in Cetus, however, the weather here is cloudy and rainy at times. Tomorrow morning may be better but that low elevation indicates to me, not likely visible unless you have a really, *flat* view of the eastern sky . Stellarium 0.20.1 allows you to update the latest comet elements and I did. Starry Night already has them from the mother ship server. On 21 of May near 0504 EDT, the comet will be about 12 degrees up in Perseus, close to 45 degrees azimuth for my location but sunrise is near 0550 EDT too. I may have a go for this comet using my 10x50 binoculars later, early morning mountain bike ride to an overlook area with plenty of E-NE sky visible.---Rod
Zubenelgenubi 61
May 6, 2020 at 9:22 pm
I think SWAN is now totally jinxed. :-). There does seem to be a lot of potential here- pretty condensed, photogenic with a nice, long gas tail, and it will be at its best when near a zero magnitude star, unlike the three comets buried in the Camelopardalis desert, and at a convenient hour for most people. But there is also plenty on the bad side. Hopefully the plateau or even decline over the last few days is the winding down of an outburst rather than something else... the end of the beginning rather than the beginning of the end. Unfortunately, although in a good spot in the sky, the comet will be mired in the twilight much like PanSTARRS was a few years ago. Although PS may have become as bright as first or even zero magnitude, that was not enough to make it stand out in the dusk sky.
