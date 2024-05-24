Some massive stars may collapse completely into black holes — without the fanfare of a supernova.
An international team of astronomers has revealed a black hole that seems to have formed without the usual supernova explosion. By probing exactly how this happened, they've helped cement a long-held suspicion that this mechanism is responsible for a host of disappearing stars.
When a massive star reaches the end of its life, it usually erupts in a cataclysmic celestial fireworks display. These supernovae can be so bright that they temporarily match the brightness of an entire galaxy — in mere seconds they can release as much energy as the Sun will during its multi-billion-year existence.
But do massive stars always detonate like this? Not according to a team of astronomers led by Alejandro Vigna-Gómez (Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, Germany). Their work centers on a binary system in the Large Magellanic Cloud known as VFTS 243. “The system . . . is remarkable,” Vigna-Gómez says. It consists of an ordinary star some 25 times more massive than the Sun, accompanied by a black hole tipping the scales at 10 solar masses. The team's findings are published in Physical Review Letters.
When a star dies in a supernova, the material is usually ejected asymmetrically, leading to a kick that sends the stellar remnant surging off across space. Astronomers have seen many neutron stars that have been boosted in this way. Yet the two objects in the VFTS 243 system remain in an almost perfectly circular orbit around one another. If the black hole experienced a kick when it formed, then it must have been only a small one.
Vigna-Gómez’s team used this as an important constraint to help them model the black hole’s formation. “Combining advanced numerical models of stellar collapse with the principles of supernovae in binary star systems allowed us to obtain crucial insights into the complete collapse scenario,” Vigna-Gómez says.
The team’s result points toward neutrinos as a particularly important factor. “It allowed us to conclude, for the first time, that neutrinos are emitted nearly equally in all directions when the massive progenitor collapsed to form the black hole,” says team member Daniel Kresse (also at Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics). No large asymmetry, no big kick.
In fact, the team concludes that the original star lost only a small amount of mass — up to a third of a Sun — when its dense core collapsed. Rather than casting off its outer layers in a supernova, the collapse released energy primarily through a symmetrical ejection of neutrinos. The resulting kick to the newly formed black hole was just 4 kilometers per second.
By contrast, kicks observed for newborn neutron stars (also formed via core-collapse supernovae) are typically hundreds of kilometers per second, with some even exceeding 1,000 kilometers per second. According to Vigna-Gómez, the result for VFTS 243 demonstrates that massive black holes can form without a supernova explosion.
“The case . . . seems pretty convincing,” says Christopher Kochanek (Ohio State University), who was not involved in the research. However, Kochanek does point out one possible alternative: If the two objects started out in an elliptical orbit before a supernova explosion, there could have been some significant asymmetrical mass loss, with the resulting kick pushing them into a circular orbit.
Although not an open-and-shut case just yet, the direct collapse of black holes could help solve an enduring astronomical mystery. Previous efforts such as the Vanishing and Appearing Sources during a Century of Observations (VASCO) project have identified 100 stars that suddenly disappeared from the night sky over the last 70 years. If these stars collapsed directly into black holes, without supernova fanfare, that could explain their sudden vanishing act. If, unlike VFTS 243, they aren't in a binary system, then those complete-collapse black holes would be considerably more difficult to find.
Comments
misha17
May 25, 2024 at 3:53 am
"When a star dies in a supernova, the material is usually ejected asymmetrically, leading to a kick that sends the stellar remnant surging off across space."
Does this mean that supernova that created the Crab Nebula's pulsar was an anomaly? The pulsar was not ejected and still lies at the heart of the Nebula, nearly 1000 years after it exploded.
arap tuga
May 25, 2024 at 2:08 pm
Not necessarily. You have to consider the SPEED of that kick, and the size and speed of expansion of the Nebula itself. It says in the article that the "kick" neutron stars get is typically on the order of hundreds of kilometers per second. But the nebula is expanding at about 1500 km/sec. I'm not sure what the actual speed of the Crab Pulsar is across space. But this indicates it would be expected to be much slower than the rate of expansion of the Nebula, and thus we'd expect to find it still within the Nebula.
TorbjornLarsson
May 25, 2024 at 3:36 pm
To add to arap tuga's analysis, here is one work that I found based on 47 observations over 10 years and walking us through the various uncertainties [The Astrophysical Journal 677 (2008) 1201 doi:10.1086/529026, "A Precise Proper Motion for the Crab Pulsar, and the Difficulty of Testing Spin-Kick Alignment for Young Neutron Stars",
D. L. Kaplan, S. Chatterjee, B. M. Gaensler, and J. Anderson]:
"This proper motion has a magnitude of mu =12.5 +- 0.4 +- 2.0 mas*yr^-1 at an angle of 290° +- 2° +- 9° (east of north), or a transverse velocity of 120 km*s^-1 for a distance of 2 kpc; the velocity is quite uncertain, due to both the uncertain frame of the proper motion and the distance uncertainty."
So the Crab Pulsar may have had a kick resulting in a (transverse) velocity 2 order of magnitude larger than the relative velocity of the object here.
TorbjornLarsson
May 25, 2024 at 4:05 pm
And as potential context (but no external reference): "Typically, this kick is between 30 and 100 kilometers (19 and 62 miles) per second, yet the black hole in VFTS 243 has, at the most, been kicked by just four kilometers (2.5 miles) per second." [Space, Keith Cooper, "Are stars vanishing into their own black holes? A bizarre binary system says 'yes'"]
The Crab Pulsar looks pretty much like a regular pulsar, perhaps a bit harder kicked than the average.
