If you have a solar filter, be sure to have a look at the Sun over the next several days. Sunspot AR 3190, which is crossing our stars central meridian today, is massive — so big, in fact, that you can see it without a telescope by simply holding a filter to your eyes and having a look.

The Sun, as seen by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, shows the immense active region AR3190 (at center).

SDO / HMI

Of course, the view is much more rewarding with a properly filtered telescope, as there are more than half-a-dozen smaller groups of spots riddling the photosphere.

Solar activity is rapidly increasing as we head towards the maximum of the Sun's 11-year cycle, which should peak in 2025. Long-time Sky & Telescope contributor Tom Fleming notes he's seen more sunspots this week than any time since Cycle 25 began a few years ago. So if it's clear and you have a safe solar filter, be sure to have a look! Observers with small refractors lacking a solar filter could also see the spot by projecting the image onto a piece of paper. Just be careful not to look at the Sun through the unfiltered telescope.

A simple projection setup made from a cardboard shield and a piece of white paper as a projection surface. A surprising amount of detail can be seen this way.

Sky &a Telescope illustration

To read more about safe solar imaging, check out the November 2022 issue of Sky & Telescope.

Advertisement