Mud cracks are evidence for sustained wet-dry cycles on ancient Mars, which might have provided conditions amenable to life (with caveats).
Planetary scientists analyzing data from the Curiosity rover have spotted the first evidence of wet-dry cycles on early Mars. Given that similar climatic cycles have long been linked to the advent of life on Earth, it could be an important step in understanding whether life-friendly conditions have ever existed on the Red Planet.
In a new paper released in Nature, a team led by William Rapin (University of Toulouse, France) describe mud cracks that Curiosity encountered back in 2021. “These particular mud cracks form when wet-dry conditions occur repeatedly — perhaps seasonally,” Rapin says.
The rover team found the cracks while ascending Mount Sharp, which towers 5 kilometers (3 miles) over Gale Crater. They encountered a rock nicknamed “Pontours” sandwiched between a clay-rich layer and another layer enriched with salty sulfates. Clay-rich layers tend to form in water, whereas salty layers emerge when water dries up.
As the Martian mud dried out, it shrank and fractured into T-shaped junctions. Repeating wet-dry cycles — perhaps as many as 10 — softened the junctions, changing them to Y-shaped. Where several Y-shaped junctions meet they create a distinctive patchwork of hexagonal cracks; this is what Curiosity saw. On average each hexagon is 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) across, although their diameters range from 1 cm to 7 cm.
While similar patterns can be found in Death Valley, California, tectonic activity on Earth has buried the evidence of more ancient cycles. “It’s pretty lucky for us to have a planet like Mars nearby that still holds a memory,” Rapin says. He and his team think that the Martian hexagons have been preserved for billion of years thanks to a salty crust that runs along the edges of the cracks. The cracks date to the Noachian–Hesperian transition, which occurred 3.8 to 3.6 billion years ago.
“This is the first tangible evidence we’ve seen that the ancient climate of Mars had such regular, Earth-like wet-dry cycles,” Rapin says. The pattern may have emerged as Gale Crater was repeatedly flooded or as ground water swelled upwards.
“We know that wet-dry cycles can drive chemical reactions to obtain the building blocks of life,” says Sidney Becker (Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology, Germany), who was not involved in the research. “Finding those conditions on Mars is an exciting discovery.”
As the water begins to dry up, it increases the concentration of soluble ingredients in the remaining water. This can boost chemical reaction rates and increase the chances of constructing the complex molecules that life relies on.
However, Becker also points out that wet-dry cycling isn't the only thing needed to assemble the building blocks of life — you also need the right atmospheric or mineral compositions. We don't yet know if Mars had those. And just because you have the building blocks doesn't mean they ever spark into life. “The conditions needed for the origin of life might be different to the ones that actually create the needed building blocks,” Becker says.
Even if the wet-dry cycles did help to create ancient life on Mars, they could also have worked against it. “The conditions to sustain life over a long period of time again could be very different,” Becker says. “Since first life was likely very fragile, wet-dry cycling might have caused too much external disturbance.” Life's maker could ultimately have been its destroyer.
So, while these cracks are an important piece of the Martian puzzle, we are still a long way from being able to say whether the conditions were right on ancient Mars for life to spark out of the mud.
Comments
Rod
August 14, 2023 at 1:46 pm
"So, while these cracks are an important piece of the Martian puzzle, we are still a long way from being able to say whether the conditions were right on ancient Mars for life to spark out of the mud."
An interesting statement on the origin of life on Mars if it ever took place. I note here from Charles Darwin letters on the warm little pond scenario, 1871 and 1882.
https://www.darwinproject.ac.uk/letter/?docId=letters/DCP-LETT-7471.xml&query=warm%20little%20pond#hit.rank2
https://www.darwinproject.ac.uk/letter/?docId=letters/DCP-LETT-13711.xml&query=general%20law%20of%20nature#hit.rank1
My note Charles Darwin hoped that someday evidence would be shown for life evolving from non-living matter but in his time, none was known that was *worth anything* and the *law of continuity* would provide this, also a general law of nature for abiogenesis. None of this in science is proven at present let alone life evolving on Mars or living there in the present or past. There is no general law of abiogenesis seen operating in nature. So, here is a summary of four points in his letters that I learned. 1. A warm little pond is postulated for the origin of life on Earth but Charles Darwin thought if abiogenesis operating in a warm little pond in his time, perhaps such life evolving from non-living matter would be quickly destroyed by existing life and eaten. 2. No good evidence for abiogenesis taking place in Charles Darwin time seen in nature. 3. The law of continuity is needed for abiogenesis to work apparently, and 4. Someday a general law of nature developed to describe and show abiogenesis like other laws of nature, for example the laws of motion or law of gravity. Apparently all four I list here are missing in science today, even with natural law operating in nature in a uniform manner, i.e., *law of continuity*. When I consider point #1, it is good IMO to avoid catastrophism that wipes out abiogenesis creating life from non-living matter at the very beginning otherwise many abiogenesis events must be envisioned to replace the earlier efforts that failed. These are four points I learned by reading some of Charles Darwin letters on the warm little pond and origin of life on Earth.
