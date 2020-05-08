Comet Swan skirts the dawn and dusk horizons. This new comet (C/2020 F8) is already 5th magnitude and heading for 3rd, but it stays low and tricky to find at the very beginning of dawn this week, then at the very end of dusk later in the month. See Bob King's Comet Swan article and charts. You'll want to bring binoculars or a wide-field scope.

Friday, May 8

■ All week, look high in the west at nightfall for Pollux and Castor, the heads of the Gemini twins. They're lined up almost horizontally (depending on your latitude), some 30° upper left of brilliant Venus: about three fists at arm's length.

Pollux and Castor form the top of the enormous Arch of Spring. To their lower left is Procyon, the left end of the Arch. Farther to their lower right is the other end, formed by Menkalinan (Beta Aurigae) and then brilliant Capella.

Venus shines below the Arch's right side.

■ The waning gibbous Moon rises in the east-southeast tonight around 10 p.m. daylight-saving time, depending on where you live in your time zone. Once it's well up, look to its right or lower right for Antares, twinkling pale orange. Around and to the upper right of Antares are lesser, whiter stars of Scorpius.

Saturday, May 9

■ The Summer Triangle is making its appearance in the east, one star after another. The first in view is bright Vega. It's already visible in the northeast as twilight fades.

Next up is Deneb, lower left of Vega by two or three fists at arm's length. Deneb takes about an hour to appear after Vega does, depending on your latitude.

The third is Altair, which shows up far to their lower right by midnight.

Sunday, May 10

■ Three zero-magnitude stars shine after dark in May: Arcturus high in the southeast, Vega much lower in the northeast, and Capella in the northwest (upper right of Venus). They appear so bright because each is at least 60 times as luminous as the Sun, and because they're all relatively nearby: 37, 25, and 42 light-years away, respectively.

■ Before dawn on Monday the 11th, the waning gibbous Moon shines in the south. Left of it are Jupiter and Saturn, as shown below.



Look closer below the Moon for the handle of the Sagittarius Teapot. The handle's three brightest stars show at far right in the scene below.

The waning Moon passes Jupiter, Saturn, and then Mars in early dawn this week. The Moon is shown three times its actual apparent size, and it's positioned for an observer near the middle of North America.

Monday, May 11

■ Before and during early dawn on Tuesday the 12th, the waning gibbous Moon shines under Jupiter and Saturn as shown above. For skywatchers in North America's Central and Mountain time zones, they'll form a virtually perfect right triangle while dawn is brightening.

Tuesday, May 12

■ Vega is well up in the east-northeast as evening advances. Look for its faint little constellation Lyra, the Lyre, hanging down from Vega with its two-star bottom canted a bit to the right.

■ Take advantage of these moonless evenings to work through a fine clutch of galaxies in the northern reaches of the Virgo Cluster high overhead, using the Deep-Sky Wonders article and charts in the May Sky & Telescope, page 54. The five selections there range from magnitude 9.6 to 12.8.

Wednesday, May 13

■ This is the time of year when Leo the Lion starts walking downward toward the west, on his way to departing into the sunset in early summer. Right after dark, spot the brightest star fairly high in the west-southwest. That's Regulus, his forefoot.

■ Before and during early dawn Thursday and Friday, the waning Moon accompanies Mars as shown above.

Thursday, May 14

■ A gigantic asterism you may not know about is the Diamond of Virgo, some 50° tall and extending over five constellations. It now stands upright in the south after dark. Start with Spica, its bottom. Upper left from Spica is bright Arcturus. Almost as far upper right from Arcturus is fainter Cor Caroli, 3rd magnitude. The same distance lower right from there is Denebola, the 2nd-magnitude tail-tip of Leo. And then back to Spica.

The bottom three of these stars, the brightest, form a nearly perfect equilateral triangle. Maybe we should call this the "Spring Triangle" to parallel those of summer and winter?

■ Last-quarter Moon (exact at 10:03 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time). Tonight the Moon rises very late, around 3 a.m. Friday morning daylight-saving time, by which time it will be visibly a little past first quarter, as shown above. And Mars will be upper right of it.

Friday, May 15

■ A naked-eye Venus challenge! The large, thin crescent of Venus is easy to see this coming week with even a very small telescope or good, steadily braced binoculars. But can you resolve its crescent with your unaided eyes? Mere 20/20 vision isn't good enough; success may await the eagle-eyed with 20/15, 20/12, 0r (rare) 20/10 vision. Try during different stages of twilight. Look long and carefully and report your results to Sky & Telescope's Bob King, nightsky55@gmail.com, as told in the May issue, page 49.



You may improve your chances by sighting through a clean, round hole in a piece of paper 1 mm or 2 mm in diameter (try both), to mask out optical aberrations that are common away from the center of your eye's cornea and lens.



One person who apparently succeeded was Edgar Allan Poe. An amateur astronomer since boyhood, he used a naked-eye sighting of Venus's crescent as the central event in his poem "Ulalume" (1847). Before dawn, a bereaved lover roams an October graveyard "with Psyche, my soul." Ahead of them low in the east, in rising Leo, they witness the new-risen Venus, star of romantic love in Roman mythology. Poe refers to the planet as Astarte, the equivalent but wilder Greek goddess associated with Venus the planet:

At the end of our path a liquescent

And nebulous lustre was born,

Out of which a miraculous crescent

Arose with a duplicate horn—

Astarte's bediamonded crescent

Distinct with its duplicate horn.

Poe compares its passionate brilliance to colder, intellectual Dian, the horned crescent Moon, and urges Psyche forward:



Let us on by this tremulous light!

Let us bathe in this crystalline light!

But Psyche, who knows better, is terrified, and this being Poe, it doesn't end well.

Poe's narrator peering at a pre-dawn crescent Venus, "distinct with its duplicate horn," as Psyche, his winged soul, begs him away. Studies by Dante Gabriel Rossetti, circa 1847–1848; the figures on the right are a preliminary sketch.

Saturday, May 16

■ These dark spring evenings, the long, dim sea serpent Hydra snakes level far across the southern sky. Find his head, a rather dim asterism about the width of your thumb at arm's length, in the southwest. It's upper right of Procyon, the brightest star due west, by about a fist and a half. The brightest star of Hydra is Alphard, his 2nd-magnitude orange heart, a fist and a half left of his head. His tail stretches all the way to Libra rising in the southeast. Dim Crater and brighter Corvus ride on his back. Hydra's star pattern, from forehead to tail-tip, is 95° from end to end, longer than any other constellation.



This Week's Planet Roundup

Mercury begins to creep up into evening twilight late this week. Start looking for it around May 13th, very low in the west-northwest 20 or 30 minutes after sunset. It's roughly 15° lower right of Venus. Binoculars help. At least Mercury is brighter than usual at magnitude –1.2. It gets a little higher and easier each evening. Mercury will pair up with Venus on May 21st, when they'll be 1° apart.

Venus (magnitude –4.7, in northern Taurus) is the bright white "Evening Star" in the west during and after dusk. It's still at its brightest but is moving lower day by day.

Look upper right of Venus for Capella, almost two fists at arm's length (18°) away. Much closer above Venus is Beta Tauri (El Nath), fainter at magnitude 1.6. They're within 2° of each other all week.

Jupiter's Great Red Spot was on the planet's central meridian (System II longitude 331°) when Christopher Go took this image on May 5th in near-perfect seeing. South is up. "There are exceptional details resolved inside the GRS." he writes. "Aside from the dark core, note the bright white streak. The North Equatorial Belt is very chaotic. Two [tiny white upwelling-cloud] outbreaks can be seen in the NEB."

Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn (magnitudes, +0.3, – 2.4, and +0.5, respectively) shine in the southeast to south before and during early dawn.



Jupiter, the brightest, is on the right. Before dawn begins, spot the Sagittarius Teapot to the right of it.



Saturn glows pale yellow 4° to Jupiter's left.



Mars is much farther (25° or 30°) to Saturn's left or lower left. In a telescope Mars has grown to 8 arcseconds wide: no longer a tiny blob but a little gibbous disk. Mars is on its way to an excellent opposition in early October, when it will reach an apparent diameter of 22.6 arcseconds.

Mars on May 5th, imaged in excellent seeing by Christopher Go from the low latitude of Cebu City, Philippines, using video-frame stacking through a 14-inch scope. South is up. Don't expect anything like this visually! But even a much smaller scope should show Mars's gibbous shape and its currently huge South Polar Cap. We're looking here at the planet's Mare Cimmerium side. (The thin dark arc inside the lower limb is an imaging artifact.) Mars was only 7.8 arcseconds from pole to pole at the time.

Uranus is hidden in the glow of dawn.

Neptune (magnitude 7.9, in Aquarius) is low in the east-southeast just before dawn begins.

