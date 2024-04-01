Scientists across the world always save up their most shocking and unexpected research for publication on April 1st. This year is no exception, as astronomers reveal fascinating discoveries inspired by astrology, pasta, Star Wars, and flamingos.

The arXiv is a free, open-access repository where scientists post millions of articles in every field and at all levels of scholarship. Over the past 20 years, it has become usual to post research on arXiv before it is formally published. And because anyone can upload their work, there are always non-standard, non-mainstream, and even nonsensical writings to be found amongst the traditional research.

Once a year, on April Fool’s Day, scientists kick the total measure of absurdity up a notch. The first such articles on the arXiv were uploaded in 2002 and concerned a supposed rivalry between the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and the Steward Observatory at the University of Arizona. Since then, this tradition of silly science writing has become a beloved mainstay in the astronomy community.

Here are some highlights from this year’s batch of jokesy entries, a few of which can also be found in the annual astronomy “journal”: Acta Prima Aprilia.

In this tongue-in-cheek reference to multi-messenger astronomy, the authors seek a new approach to astrology, so as to better “predict the future and excuse a fraction of our negative personality traits.” They explore how the Zodiac signs operate beyond visible light, looking at gamma rays, neutrinos, gravitational waves, and cosmic rays. Among other fascinating discoveries, their preliminary results show that cosmic rays dictate the “electronic personality” we project through text, social media, and email (for those older than a redshift of z = 3 × 10-9).

The "Baseball Speed" is introduced as a unit for measuring cosmic ray energy (not speed). The average energy of a thrown baseball is 1 BS. Shown here is an accelerator of (technically) astrophysical origin.

Walker et al. / arXiv 1 April 2024

This paper makes a compelling argument that a new array of very-high-energy Cherenkov telescopes should be called FLAMINGO (Fast Light Atmospheric Monitoring and Imaging Novel Gamma-ray Observatory). Not only is the acronym 1) fun, 2) inclusive, 3) memorable, and 4) aligned with the keen visual ability of flamingos, there are also 5) “studies” demonstrating that pink is the most suitable pigment for the structures housing the telescopes. Apparently, the color “drastically enhances the sensitivity of imaging Cherenkov telescopes, allowing them to reach an unprecedented performance in the very-high energy gamma-ray range.” Pink vibes only!

Preliminary logo design for the FLAMINGO collaboration

P. Flock et al. / arXiv 1 April 2024

Cosmologists can all relax, because the “Hubble tension” has been solved. Many of the most successful approaches to understanding the current expansion rate of the universe have involved varying fundamental constants, such as the electron mass. In this paper, scientists took that approach and ran with it, creating a new cosmological model: πΛCDM. In addition to measuring the Hubble constant to be H 0 = 71.3 ± 1.1 km/s/Mpc, in alignment of celestial objects in the nearby universe, they show that π = 3.206±0.038. They were even able to use this technique to discover the universe’s birthday, which just so happens to be April 1st.

Redefining π would be one way to relieve mismatches in measurements of the universe's current expansion rate. A tyypical circle with π close to modern measurements is at left, while the center panel shows one possible value π might have taken in the early universe. At right is a drawn sample for π in the most recent universe.

Gammal et al. / arXiv 1 April 2024

This paper uses the iconic sound of Chewbacca from Star Wars to study slow-roll inflation. In the words of the authors: “Just as Chewbacca’s distinctive roar reverberates across the galaxy, so too do the primordial perturbations echo through the cosmos, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of space-time, similar to a periodic Lorentz gas.” For any questions, please contact the corresponding author at [email protected].

Quantum tunneling brings droids to Dagobah.

D. Sidious et al. / arSiv 1 April 2024

The analysis of astrophysical data is extremely challenging, because it involves vast volumes of information, and good data visualization tools are vital. To this end, the PASTA (Promoting Astrophysical Studies Through Aliments) collaboration at the University of Bologna has created pastamarkers: a customized Python package that contains unique, pasta-shaped markers meant to enhance the visualization of astrophysical data. The authors explain their choice of symbology “-stems from the compelling desire to blend two beloved aspects of human culture: science and Italian cuisine.”

All PASTA markers included in the pastamarkers software package.

The PASTA Collaboration / arXiv 1 April 2024

A few articles make specific reference to the upcoming North American solar eclipse:

See also these gems:

