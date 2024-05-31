An artist's concept, of Voyager 1 in deep space.

Things are looking better for one of NASA’s longest running deep space missions. After a several-month period of problems, engineers have announced that the Voyager 1 spacecraft is not only back online but also transmitting useful data from two of four science instruments. Work is now underway to bring the remaining two instruments up to operational status.

Problems began last November, when Voyager 1 suddenly began sending a repeating gibberish signal instead of the science and engineering data it typically sends. Troubleshooting on the 46-year-old spacecraft revealed the culprit: a memory chip in one of the spacecraft’s three onboard computers was corrupted, perhaps due to a strike from a speedy charged particle known as a galactic cosmic ray. The corrupted chip in turn prevented communication with one of the probe's subsystems, known as the telemetry modulation unit.

The Space Flight Operations Facility in Pasadena, California, which processes the signals sent from Voyager 1 as well as other spacecraft throughout the solar system, has changed a lot between 1964 and 2021. (Voyager 1 launched in 1977.)

Without the ability to replace the chip, the team instead focused on a software-based workaround, moving affected code elsewhere. A key challenge was to find space to move the code, because no spot was large enough to hold the entire affected piece. The team broke the affected code into pieces and relocated them to different positions in the computer, while ensuring the code could still function as a whole. Also, any reference points to the affected code needed to be updated.

The first test of this approach was to focus on code for the spacecraft's engineering data. That modification was done on April 18th. Voyager 1 is currently 163 astronomical units away from Earth, and a signal takes 22.5 hours (45 hours round trip) to reach the spacecraft. The team thus had to wait two days to see if the fix had taken hold. When they finally saw that it had worked on April 20th, they once again had access to the general status of the spacecraft.

Additional updates allowed the spacecraft to resume sending back science data on May 17th from two of its instruments. Voyager 1’s magnetometer and plasma wave subsystem are now back to returning useful data.

Engineers are currently working to get two other systems back online: the low-energy charged particle instrument and the cosmic ray subsystem. Six other instruments are either no longer operational or were switched off after the spacecraft’s Saturn encounter in 1980.

A Long Mission, Nearly Lost

Voyager 1 has dodged disaster before, though of a different kind. After launch on September 5, 1977, an early shutdown of the second-stage engine nearly doomed Voyager 1. A longer burn of the Centaur stage just barely managed to correct the situation, with less than four seconds of fuel remaining.

It worked, though, and even though Voyager 1 was launched after Voyager 2, its more direct trajectory toward the outer solar system had it arrive at Jupiter and Saturn first. A close flyby of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, ejected Voyager 1 out of the plane of the solar system in the direction of the constellation Ophiuchus.

With both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 having exited the solar system, their current mission objective is to explore the interstellar environment beyond the heliosphere, the region of space controlled by the Sun's magnetic field. Beyond the bow shock created by the solar wind, the spacecraft can chronicle the particles of the interstellar medium.

The Voyager spacecraft also both carry a copy of the Golden Record, a kind of time capsule with sounds and images from Earth for any would be alien salvagers that may come across the spacecraft.

The Voyagers are two of five spacecraft escaping the solar system, along with New Horizons and the no longer operational Pioneers 10 and 11. Also headed outbound are the Star-37E/48B upper stage motors for each mission.

With its plutonium fuel now near half power, Voyager 1 is expected to continue operating through 2025, and it would be even more amazing to see the mission survive until the half-century mark in 2027. It represents humanity’s first footsteps out into the galaxy beyond.