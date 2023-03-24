The Northeast Astronomy Forum in Suffern, NY, welcomes visitors from across the world on April 15–16, and we’ll be there — will you?

It has been a few years since the editors at Sky & Telescope have made what used to be our annual pilgrimage to Suffern, NY, for the Northeast Astronomy Forum (NEAF). And boy were those some years! Of necessity, NEAF has been a virtual event since 2020, but in 2023 the event is finally back to its full splendor. On Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, 2023, "the world's largest and most spectacular astronomy and space expo" will be celebrating its 32nd year.

Founded by the Rockland Astronomy Club, NEAF began as a small affair held in a cozy corner of the campus of SUNY Rockland Community College. Now it fills the college’s sports arena with the world’s largest trade show for amateur astronomy gear as well as all-day astronomy programs for the public.

Take a look at what NEAF will be offering this year:

This year’s show will have more than 120 vendors and exhibitors providing lots of cool new products from telescopes to cameras. Many vendors offer discounts at the show.

NEAF also includes two full days of workshops and lectures by renowned speakers, including Space Shuttle Commander Eileen Collins, deputy program manager of NASA's Gateway project Holly Ridings, and Apollo flight director Gerry Griffin. Here’s the full line-up.

“NEAF is a wonderful opportunity to connect with our readers, advertisers, and the general public,” says S&T Editor in Chief Peter Tyson. “We savor the interactions and the sharing of ideas that occur at our booth and elsewhere at the expo. Drop by and say hi!”

NEAF isn’t just about booths and talks. If the Sun cooperates there will be a solar star party outside all day. Professionals and volunteers will share an array of telescopes and filters for close-up looks at our lively Sun. There are also events for children, include planetarium shows and kid-centered STEM activities. Explore all of the show's events and purchase tickets on the NEAF website.

And don't forget — immediately prior to NEAF, and nearby in the Crowne Plaza Convention Center in Suffern, NY, the Northeast Astro Imaging Conference is taking place April 13–14. The event features lectures from some of the biggest names in astroimaging and is worth attending for any astrophotographer, whether budding or expert level.

We’re looking forward to once again making our journey to NEAF this year, and we hope to see you at our booth!