The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has returned some stunning close-up images of the Sun, including sunspots, fibriles, granules, and all sorts of other solar textures. The eight images below, taken by the Visible-Broadband Imager, are just a preview for the research being done with the new facility.

The Inouye telescope just completed its first year of commissioning science observations in February. During this period, scientists test out and calibrate the instruments while also conducting valuable science. It was operating with only three of its five instruments, though; the fourth was only recently installed, and the fifth should be integrated next year.

The images below capture details in the visible surface of the Sun, known as the photosphere, as well as the hotter chromosphere above it. Convection cells in the boiling plasma — in which hot plasma bubbles up, cools, and sinks again — are visible on the visible surface as granules. Dark strings called fibrils come from magnetic fields that accumulate like a bunches of uncooked spaghetti in the chromosphere.

Sunspots are also visible, with dark centers known as umbras and surrounding brighter areas called penumbras. In sunspots, the magnetic field is strong enough to inhibit gas motions so that the gas actually cools, which is why it appears darker (even though sunspots are still quite hot). Sometimes, almost-spots form, with magnetic fields not quite strong enough to calm gaseous motions; these are called pores.

Fine Structure on the Sun

This image shows fine, dark threads known as fibrils in the chromosphere. The magnetic fields for the fibrils come from further down, in the photosphere, especially from the dark pores and umbral fragments.

NSF / AURA / NSO; Image Processing: Friedrich Wöger(NSO), Catherine Fischer (NSO) Science Credit: Juan Martínez-Sykora (Bay Area Environmental Research Institute)

Fibrils

Fibrils are ubiquitous in the chromosphere, as seen here. The image also shows outlines of bright structures, which signify the presence of magnetic fields in the photosphere below. This image was captured by the Inouye Solar Telescope during a coordinated observation campaign with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe and ESA’s Solar Orbiter.

This image, taken by the Inouye Solar Telescope in coordination with ESA’s Solar Orbiter, reveals the fibrils crossing the chromosphere. nature of the solar atmosphere.

NSF / AURA / NSO; Image processing: Friedrich Wöger(NSO), Catherine Fischer (NSO) Science Credit: Public DDT Data

Granules

On the quiet Sun, images reveal hot plasma rising in bright, convective “bubbles” (granules), before it cools and sinks into the dark, intergranular lanes. Within these lanes, bright structures are observed, indicating that something is happening there with the magnetic field.

NSF / AURA / NSO; Image processing: Friedrich Wöger(NSO), Catherine Fischer (NSO)

Sunspots

This image shows a so-called light bridge crossing a sunspot’s central umbra. Light bridges are complex structures, and their appearance often signifies that the sunspot will soon decay.

NSF / AURA / NSO; Image processing: Friedrich Wöger(NSO), Catherine Fischer (NSO) Science Credit: Philip Lindner at Leibniz-Institut für Sonnenphysik (KIS)

A sunspot is identifiable by its dark, central umbra and surrounding filamentary-structured penumbra. A closer look reveals the presence of nearby umbral fragments – essentially, a sunspot that has lost its penumbra. These fragments were previously a part of the neighboring sunspot, suggesting that this may be the “end phase” of the sunspot’s evolution. While this image shows the presence of umbral fragments, it is extraordinarily rare to capture the process of a penumbra forming or decaying.

NSF / AURA / NSO; Image processing: Friedrich Wöger(NSO), Catherine Fischer (NSO) Science Credit: Jaime de la Cruz Rodriguez (Stockholm University)

Advertisement