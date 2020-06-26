  • Sunset Icon SUNSET:
  • Full Moon Icon MOON: 90% Waxing Gibbous
Interactive star Chart
Bookmark Icon Login SEARCH Search Icon

ASTRONOMY & OBSERVING NEWS

Solar flare

Solar System

New Evidence for Nanoflares?

By: Monica Young June 26, 2020

visualization of GW190814 gravitational-wave event

Black Holes

Gravitational Wave Detectors Find Mystery “Mass Gap” Object

By: Camille M. Carlisle June 25, 2020

Super-Earth Family Portrait

Exoplanets

Three Nearby Exoplanets to Explore

By: Monica Young June 25, 2020

black hole binary in AGN disk

Black Holes

Black Hole Collision May Have Caused Burst of Light

By: Camille M. Carlisle June 26, 2020

Astronomers think they’ve detected a flash created by the merger of two black holes.

continue reading
Asteroid illustration

Solar System

Exploring Links Between Nearby Asteroids

By: AAS Nova June 23, 2020

Black Holes

First All-sky Map from eRosita

By: Monica Young June 22, 2020

Stellar Science

Astronomers Discover a Newborn Magnetar and a New Cosmic Beat

By: Monica Young June 18, 2020

Celestial News & Events

Watch the Moon Pair Up with Venus on June 19th

By: Joe Rao June 18, 2020

Celestial News & Events

Nights of Noctilucent Clouds

By: Bob King June 17, 2020

View More

observing guides

This Week's Sky at a Glance logo

This Week's Sky At a Glance

This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 26 – July 4

By: Alan MacRobert June 26, 2020

Crescent Moon near Gemini

This Week's Sky At a Glance

This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 19 – 27

By: Alan MacRobert June 19, 2020

Two crescents meet

Occultations

Watch the Moon Pair Up with Venus on June 19th

By: Joe Rao June 18, 2020

Noctilucent clouds in British Columbia

Celestial Objects to Observe

Nights of Noctilucent Clouds

By: Bob King June 17, 2020

View More

Where to Look Tonight

This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 26 – July 4

This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 26 – July 4

Every morning now, Venus is getting a little higher and easier to spot in the east-northeast as dawn brightens

where to look

June 2020: Stars of Early Summer

Sky Tour Podcast

Our 10-minute Sky Tour astronomy podcast guides you to planets, stars, and constellations in the early-summer sky in a casual, engaging way that your whole family can enjoy.

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jun 30–30

Eventview more

Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Wolf-Rayet Stars: Hot, Massive and Luminous with Kathryn Neugent

Flagstaff 86001, United States

Guideview more

How to Choose Your First Telescope

clubview more

Lake Erie Nature & Science Center Astronomy Club

Our Community

Astronomers often spend their time lost among the stars, but the science of astronomy and the hobby of stargazing are also communal affairs. So, don’t be a stranger—find a group to get involved with today!

Find an Event or Club Near You

Editor's PICKS

submit your photo

for as low as
$39.99
yearly

This Month’s Issue

Sky & Telescope Magazine

Explore the astronomy magazine that’s been out of this world for over 75 years.

Subscribe Explore this Issue

for as low as
$39.99
yearly

Issue Highlights

  • The Radio Sky

    Diana Hannikainen

  • Swimmin' in the Lagoon

    Howard Banich

  • Saegmuller's Forgotten Refractors

    Ted Rafferty