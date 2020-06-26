ASTRONOMY & OBSERVING NEWS
Black Hole Collision May Have Caused Burst of Light
Astronomers think they’ve detected a flash created by the merger of two black holes.continue reading
observing guides
Where to Look Tonight
This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 26 – July 4
This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 26 – July 4
Every morning now, Venus is getting a little higher and easier to spot in the east-northeast as dawn brightenswhere to look
June 2020: Stars of Early Summer
Sky Tour Podcast
Our 10-minute Sky Tour astronomy podcast guides you to planets, stars, and constellations in the early-summer sky in a casual, engaging way that your whole family can enjoy.Subscribe Now
Eventview more
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Wolf-Rayet Stars: Hot, Massive and Luminous with Kathryn Neugent
Flagstaff 86001, United States
Eventview more
Streaming | Meet an Astronomer | Wolf-Rayet Stars: Hot, Massive and Luminous with Kathryn Neugent
Flagstaff 86001, United States
Our Community
Astronomers often spend their time lost among the stars, but the science of astronomy and the hobby of stargazing are also communal affairs. So, don’t be a stranger—find a group to get involved with today!
Editor's PICKS
for as low as
$39.99
yearly
This Month’s Issue
Sky & Telescope Magazine
Explore the astronomy magazine that’s been out of this world for over 75 years.
for as low as
$39.99
yearly
Issue Highlights
-
The Radio Sky
Diana Hannikainen
-
Swimmin' in the Lagoon
Howard Banich
-
Saegmuller's Forgotten Refractors
Ted Rafferty